Gasmilla shares why he prefers ‘Ga’ over English

Ghanaian musician Gasmilla shares reason for his preference for the Ga dialect over English.

During ‘15 questions with Gasmilla’ conversation with Maritha Brooth on Brooth Moment, he said he feels more comfortable singing in ‘Ga’ as he can easily express himself more.



The ‘International Fisher’ also spoke about a fantasy he would like to cross off his bucket list.



Meanwhile, he revealed that his three kids make him smile a lot, "my kids, make me smile, they force give me waaa."

Gasmilla has released a 5 song Ep titled "Fifteenth".



Watch interview below:



