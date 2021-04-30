Gasmilla speaks on Mark Okraku’s appointment

Mark Okraku-Mantey was the spokesperson for the NPP on Entertaining for Election 2020

Renowned Hiplife artiste, Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly known as Gasmilla or International Fisherman, has given his take on Mark Okraku Mantey’s appointment by the President as the Minister of Tourism.

Speaking in an interview with host, Nana Quasi-Wusu in an interview on Y97.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, the International Fisherman expressed, “I am very glad that we have one of our own in there”.



“Knowledge is like a baobab tree so we shouldn’t just sit there and put our hands between our legs and think that he owns all the knowledge because he’s been appointed to do something. We need to chip in. This is the time that we should actually come together and get closer to him”, he said.



Gasmilla advised that Ghanaians need to support Mark Okraku Mantey now more than ever, so that he can also push forth the ideas and initiatives that will help elevate the Ghanaian creative industry.

“Let’s not count his wrongs and his mistakes. This is the time that we should all come together and serve as think tanks for him to move forward and move our industry forward”, the artiste concluded.



Odartei Milla Lamptey popularly known as Gasmilla or International Fisherman, is a Ghanaian Hiplife artist. He is noted for his hit songs Aboodatoi and Telemo and for creating the Azonto dance and genre. He is currently promoting his recently released EP which he titles ‘Fifteenth’.