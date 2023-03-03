Ghana Month: Teach kids how to speak your local language- King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba

Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba, born Albert Apoozore, has urged Ghanaians to learn to teach their children to speak their own local language.

He observed that most parents do not teach or speak their local language with their children.



He also observed that, even in Ghana, due to migration, a lot of people end up speaking Twi with almost everybody because, at home, their parents do not speak their original local language with them.



Although he has nothing against another person’s language, he said it is very important for people to know the language spoken where they come from.



“Let’s teach our children to speak our own local language, our own local language is very important,” he said.



King Ayisoba made the comments on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gynefa Ofosu Darkwa while commemorating the Ghana Month.

Speaking about traditional music and how he has been able to break into the international market, he said that although a number of people do traditional music, all his music comes with stories, which makes it stand out.



“The type of music I do is reigning everywhere internationally, and I am even third on the world chat,” he said.



Meanwhile, He could not count the number of songs he has done since he started doing music at a very tender age.



King Ayisoba also made it known that he will, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, launch his new album, which also preaches to parents to teach their children how to speak their local language.