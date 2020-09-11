Entertainment

Ghana honours Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, others

The Ghana Tourism Authority, together with the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Diaspora community in Ghana has honoured Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman who passed away recently after battling with colon cancer.

Holding a minute silence for fallen heroes at the unveiling of the seven pillars of the Beyond the Return in Accra Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman said " May I respectfully request that we all rise for a minute silence…for our ancestors who went through the tortures journey of slavery, two, for our brothers and sisters who have fallen in recent times especially our brother Chadwick of Black Panther fame and yesterday in Cape Coast, Elolo Gabin for those of who have been in emancipation and panafest, you know Elolo is no more.



Chadwick Boseman who was 43 died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.



"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much…From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther,” his family said in the statement.

The decision to honour Chadwick at Wednesday’s event forms part of Ghana’s attempt to establish itself as the home for Africans in the diaspora.



It will be recalled that in June this year, Ghana held a memorial burial for George Floyd who was murdered by a law enforcement officer in the United States.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.