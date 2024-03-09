Ghana is ready for female presidential leadership – Stacy Amoateng

Ghanaian television presenter and media consultant, Stacy Amoateng

Ghanaian television presenter and media consultant, Stacy Amoateng, has weighed in on conversations on the readiness of Ghana for a female president.

Stacy Amoateng expressed her belief that Ghana has long been prepared for a female leader to occupy the highest office in the country.



However, she raised concerns about the readiness of women themselves to make the decisive leap into politics and leadership, as well as questioning whether Ghanaians are fully prepared to support and invest in female candidates in the same way they do for male candidates.



“We are working more than the men. We are in an era where women are making more money than men. We are in an era where women are more daring than men sometimes, and I am just waiting for the era when a woman will become President of Ghana. But are we daring enough to say we are ready to have a female President, or are we ready to have a female Vice President?” Stacy Amoateng quizzed.



She said this when speaking as a guest speaker in Koforidua during the celebration of International Women’s Day, organized by DMAC Foundation with support from Star Ghana and Botnar Foundations.



This year’s celebration is under the theme ‘Invest in women; Accelerate Progress’.

The Eastern Regional Director, Department of Gender, Juliana Abbeyquaye underscored the crucial role of empowering women to overcome socio-economic and health barriers.



She said such investments will go a long way to lift many women to higher positions.



Nana Darteh Asamani Kumi, Kyidomhene of Okorase, who chaired the program, expressed concern over the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies and called for intervention to safeguard the future of young girls.



The Executive Director of DMAC Foundation, Edmund Atweri Duodu, outlined various initiatives aimed at empowering young women in Koforidua through The Kofcity Youth We Dey Project, a part of the broader “Our City Project” by Star Ghana Foundation.



She noted that, through the project, some of the youth including females have joined local governance to influence decision-making that will ultimately address the needs of women and the youth at large.