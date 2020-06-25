Entertainment

Ghana movie industry is not dead: John Dumelo tells real problem of the industry

Ace Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has shared his thoughts on the challenges suffocating the Ghanaian movie industry from growing.

Speaking during an interview on Citi TV, the actor turn politician said the Ghanaian movie industry is not progressing as it should because it is struggling to catch up with how movies can be sold in a digital era since people do not use VCDs again.



“We are lacking transformation onto the technological platforms, ten years ago a lot of people did not know about Netflix, the success of a film is based on the number of CDs you sell."

"Now everything is online, it left for us to be able to migrate on to the digital platforms,” he told Umaru Sanda, the host.



According to John Dumelo, who stated that the industry is not dead, a lot of people now have smartphones and computers, therefore, it is about time the industry seizes those opportunities to make an income apart from premiering movies at the cinemas.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.