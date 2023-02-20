Ghana's rap music only talks about 'money' - Kafui Dey laments

Television Presenter, Kafui Dey

Television presenter Kafui Dey has expressed concern over the lyrics of most local rap music, which he states only talks about money or highlights how an artiste is more affluent than his colleagues.

In his recent tweet, he showed his followers how a majority of Ghanaian rappers channel their energies into talking about money in their songs.



Kafui Dey quizzed whether rap music is all about "money," as it has become common for artists to announce to the whole world their wealth.



The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Listening to some Ghanaian rap on radio and all the songs are about making money, how much money they have, how they will make money by all means, how they have money more than other people etc."



"Every verse has ‘sika’ or ‘money’ Is that all there is to rap about?" Kafui quizzed.



Kafui is not the first to bring public attention to the new trend.



It is, however, unclear whether or not 'money' sells when it comes to the rap industry or whether music lovers love to hear about money motivation in lyrics.

OPD/OGB