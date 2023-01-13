GhanaWeb Factcheck: It is NOT TRUE that Meek Mill used Akufo-Addo's lectern

In the midst of the Meek Mill - Jubilee House video shoot brouhaha, one accusation that has been leveled against the government is allowing the American rapper to pose behind the presidential lectern.

That claim has been floated by a number of opposition politicians and citizens on social media, with the latest being a Kenyan politician.



Winnie Odinga, in a tweet referred to the lectern as 'Fellow Ghanaians' podium before lamenting how Africa's first independent nation had desecrated its presidency by allowing a rapper to shoot a video at the seat of government.



Claim: Meek Mill posed behind the presidential lectern during visit to Jubilee Houe



GhanaWeb FactCheck looks into the veracity of the lectern claim.



According to a Facebook post by CEO, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Owusu Nkansah, there are two different types of lecterns at Jubilee House.

One that serves all visitors and one that the president uses exclusively.



"All the visitors the President receives at the Hall where the Presidency lectern is, get access to it and are allowed to take pictures too. From Ghanaians to Foreigners.



"So it's not as if only International Celebrities have access to this lectern.



The "Presidency" lectern one is for guests



"The President uses the one with the caption "President". Please note the difference," he wrote in a January 9 post.

GhanaWeb run checks using photos from the president's official handle and found the following:



a. There are indeed two different lecterns at the presidency.



b. The one visitors make use of has the label "THE PRESIDENCY - REPUBLIC OF GHANA" or "OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT - REPUBLIC OF GHANA."



c. The one the president uses carries the label "THE PRESIDENT - REPUBLIC OF GHANA" of "PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA"



It is one of such lecterns that the president uses when on official duties outside the Jubilee House.

d. The particular podium Meek Mill posed behind was the one used by visitors.



Verdict: Meek Mill did not pose behind the presidential lectern at the Jubilee House.











The rapper issued an apology to Ghanaians and the presidency after footage of the Jubilee House was contained in a video he was set to release.

He deleted the promo he had posted on Instagram and absolved the presidency of knowing that he was taking videos during his visit to the place.



His visit was facilitated by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of the president.



Government is under fire to explain how the highest security installation in the country suffered such a breach.



