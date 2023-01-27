0
GhanaWeb Poll: Over 60% respondents have asked Great Ampong to sue Daddy Lumba

Luma And Great Ampong.png Ghanaian musicians, Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A survey conducted by GhanaWeb has shown that a majority of respondents have supported the idea of Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong resorting to legal means of claiming his money from Daddy Lumba.

This was contained in a total of 2,505 respondents, sampled in a poll that lasted from January 23 - 27, 2023.

Daddy Lumba is said to have bolted with proceeds from the launch of his joint album with Great Ampong as far back as 2016.

Not forgetting proceeds from CD sales, cheques, and many others, all totaling about GHC3.6 billion.

But in all 2,505 respondents who voted, 69.94% have asked the gospel musician to sue Daddy Lumba as against, 16.21% who do not subscribe to the idea.

13.85% of voters were however indifferent about the subject.

“Except it may be caught by the issue of limitation since it’s been a long while now. Unless he files it as a criminal offense,” a respondent wrote.

Others have described the highlife musician as selfish, adding that Ampong isn’t the first he has cheated.

“Daddy lumba is selfish paa. Ampong is not the first person he has cheated????” another wrote.



EB/BOG

