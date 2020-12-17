Ghana Health Service dismisses lockdown rumour

GHS Director of Health Promotions, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta

The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, has asked the general public to disregard rumors of imminent lockdown ahead of the festive season.

According to the widespread rumour, the government is set to announce a 2nd phase of lockdown following a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.



Ghana now has 1,011 active cases of the coronavirus pandemic with 327 confirmed deaths.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Ekourba Gyasi, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta explained that he is not aware of any impending lockdown.



According to him, government has not held a meeting with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in respect to the said rumour.

"I have not heard any information like that and I have not been to any meeting where an imminent lockdown was discussed. If there is any such news in the future, it will definitely be announced," he added.



Commenting on the observance of the covid-19 safety protocols, he noted that generally, the compliance to the covid-19 safety protocols, such as the wearing of nose masks and the washing of hands, has reduced.



He cautioned the general public to continue to observe the safety protocols since the virus is not totally out of the country.