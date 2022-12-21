1
GhanaWeb partners with Afro Nation Festival

GhanaWeb Afronation GhanaWeb partners Afro Nation

Wed, 21 Dec 2022

For this year's Afro Nation, which is slated for December 29 and 30, GhanaWeb has collaborated to provide in-depth coverage.

The partnership gives GhanaWeb exclusivity to conduct interviews with a few chosen musicians during the event at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.

Afro Nation is holding its homecoming as the biggest and finest Afrobeats celebration in the world following its debut in 2019.

P.Square, Meek Mill, Tiwa Savage, Ckay, Oxlade, Kamo Mphela, Kuami Eugene, and Gyakie will entertain fans on Thursday, December 29, 2022, while Skepta, Rema, Dadju, Stonebwoy, Asake, Black Sherif, Kidi, and Camidoh will leave festivalgoers with unforgettable memories on Friday, December 30.

While these famous people will excite attendees with some upbeat music, the top DJs and show hosts, such as Scorpion Kings, Major League Djz, Uncle Waffles, Eddie Kadi, Shopsydoo, P Montana, and Dj Sogood, will get your body moving.



ADA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
