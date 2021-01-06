Ghanaian-British animator Comfort Arthur on her 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards win

Ghanaian-British Animator Comfort Arthur says her triumph at the 2020 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) is “not just a personal win” for her but for Ghana as well.

Her web series ‘I’m Living In Ghana, Get Me Out OF HERE’ – a comedic look at her experiences moving back to Ghana from London won ‘Best Animation Award’ at the annual awards show.



Arthur’s historic win is the first for Ghana in 16 years.



“Winning the award for Best Animation at the Africa movie Academy awards comes as a massive shock. I did not think it would win as I have been nominated four times and each year missed out,” expressed Arthur exclusively to MuseAfrica.com.



“But this win is not just a personal win for me but also for Ghana as ‘ I’m living in Ghana get me out of here’ is the first animation to win in this category for Ghana.”



Arthur is also an editor, a graphic designer, a visual artist, a writer and an actress.



She was the 1st runner up at the 2018 Kuenyehia Ghana contemporary Art prize for her ‘Naughty Nii’ installation.

Her animated short ‘The Peculiar Life of a Spider’ earned ‘Best Animation’ award nomination at the 2015 Ghana Movie Awards and The Africa Movie Academy Awards.



Her work ‘Imagine’ won ‘Best Animation’ award at the 2016 Golden Movie Awards.



‘Black Barbie,’ a short film and poetry animation by Arthur featuring Ama K. Abebrese has been screened at over 40 film festivals.



The film won best-spoken piece film at the Real Times Film Festival 2016 and Best Animation at the Ghana Movie Awards 2016. Arthur won Best Female director at the Black Star International Film Festival for the short film.



She is also a 2017 Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards ‘Animator of the Year’ nominee.



Arthur is the founder of The Comfy Studio, a Ghana-based multimedia studio specializing in animation, illustration and comic art.

Productions from the studio focuses on social issues including sexual harassment, skin bleaching and mental health issues.



Read more about The Comfy Studio here> https://www.thecomfystudios.com/



Arthur has a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design from Central St Martins, University of the Arts London and a Master’s Degree in Animation from the Royal College of Arts in London.







