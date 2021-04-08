Source: Aligatabiz

Super talented Ghanaian Hip Hop femcee; Dedebah jumps on Medikal’s "Target" instrumental to dish out yet another Hip Hop masterpiece she titles “Why”

The song is accompanied by an equally splendid and captivating music video.



It doesn’t look like Dedebah is slowing down anytime soon



In this super witty Rap anthem, the prolific rapper addresses most of the pertinent issues the Ghanaian music industry seems to be facing in a series of rhetoric questions.

She touches base on the lack of unity amongst artistes, the lack of support for Ghanaians from Ghanaians, the non-existent of structures, royalty and copyright difficulties, the exploitative nature of certain so called “managers especially towards female artistes, lack of investors et cetera.



The video was directed by Flinch Visions whiles the beat was produced by AMG’s own Unkle Beatz. Vocal mix and mastering was done by LowKey Beatz.



