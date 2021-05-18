Ghanaian Hollywood star, Michael Blackson suffers ‘break-up’ from girlfriend

• Miss Rada breaks up with Michael Blackson despite admitting having feelings for him

• The couple prior to the break-up have been dating for two years



• Reasons for the break-up are yet to be known



Popular Ghanaian American actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson, has allegedly parted ways with his fiancée.



Miss Rada who initiated the break-up took to social media on May 17, 2021, to announce that her relationship with the comedian which lasted for a couple of years has finally come to an end.



Not stating her exact reasons for the fallout, the beautiful brand influencer and socialite, revealed that Michael Blackson has some “internal issues” which needs fixing.

According to her, she has dealt with these issues for a long time and cannot continue with it any longer.



The statement “I can’t be lied to” was captured in the breakup message which somewhat gave fans a hint that perhaps her decision was based on issues of cheating.



“It has been a great ride…..although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on. I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to. I will always love and support him with all my heart……it’s time for me to move on and love him from afar. Enjoy the Gold Coast….my side beeches and I are moving on #takecare,” she wrote as caption to a picture of herself and the actor.



It can be recalled that on a popular American TV show, 'VH1 Couples Retreat', Michael and Rada disclosed that they were in an open relationship.



The couple also disclosed on the same platform that they sometimes accept other women into their relationship because Rada is bisexual. It was also revealed that they end-up fighting over women sometimes because they have different types of taste and preferences.

Meanwhile, Michael, who has been residing in his new home in Ghana for about three weeks now, is yet to publicly respond to the latest development.



