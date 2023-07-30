Ghanaian Snapchat influencer gifts mum GH¢500K as birthday gift

A Ghanaian Snapchat influencer, Dulcie Boateng, has gifted her mum GH¢500,000 in cash as a birthday gift to celebrate her mother, on July 29, 2023.

Dulcie and her siblings gifted their mum various sums of money at a birthday dinner organized for her.



Their mother was all smiles and cheers as she pronounced blessings on her children.



Last year, the Snapchat goddess gifted her mum a Range Rover.



Dulcie has been steadily growing her Snapchat audience and advertising businesses since 2018. Currently, she has almost 200,000 subscribers on her two Snapchat accounts.



She rebranded her advertising business, Dulcieporium, in December 2022 as part of her efforts to inspire three young females to become great entrepreneurs, by learning how to build, run, and sustain a business using social media tools.



Dulcie was also in the news last year for gifting her best friend GH¢50,000 as a birthday gift.

Even though there is evidence of the cash, some Twitter users who are in shock believe it is not real.



DS/NO









Ghana girls and unnecessary pressure and attention. Ghanaians entertain nonsense too much — Blaakmoses® (@teamblaak) July 30, 2023

Snapchat hehehe! Settings herrh! ???????? she’s also into this meds that attract money from men so we ain’t surprised — G Y E D I (@Gyedi2015) July 30, 2023

If ibe @enokay69 aa u ppl go talk say ino be bet money ayoo wat work is dis girl doing to gain such an amount, nasty pressure nkoaa — Bernard Osei (@OpokuMargret) July 30, 2023

Snapchat influencer Dulcie gifted her mom 500,000 cedis on her birthday and haters said it’s settings.????



5 billion old cedis oh — Dr Sneaker Nyame???????????????? (@SneakerNyame_) July 30, 2023