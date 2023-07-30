1
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer gifts mum GH¢500K as birthday gift

Video Archive
Sun, 30 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian Snapchat influencer, Dulcie Boateng, has gifted her mum GH¢500,000 in cash as a birthday gift to celebrate her mother, on July 29, 2023.

Dulcie and her siblings gifted their mum various sums of money at a birthday dinner organized for her.

Their mother was all smiles and cheers as she pronounced blessings on her children.

Last year, the Snapchat goddess gifted her mum a Range Rover.

Dulcie has been steadily growing her Snapchat audience and advertising businesses since 2018. Currently, she has almost 200,000 subscribers on her two Snapchat accounts.

She rebranded her advertising business, Dulcieporium, in December 2022 as part of her efforts to inspire three young females to become great entrepreneurs, by learning how to build, run, and sustain a business using social media tools.

Dulcie was also in the news last year for gifting her best friend GH¢50,000 as a birthday gift.

Even though there is evidence of the cash, some Twitter users who are in shock believe it is not real.

DS/NO











Source: www.ghanaweb.com