Ghanaian actor David Oscar lands role in Mainz State Theatre’s Othello

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

David Oscar Dogbe, celebrated Ghanaian creative artiste, has landed a coveted role in an upcoming opera by Giuseppe Verdi titled OTHELLO, which is based on the original production of William Shakespeare with the same title.

This is a significant achievement for David Oscar, showcasing his talent on an international stage.



The play, a classic tale of love, betrayal, and jealousy, will be directed by South Africa’s Victoria Stephens and is set to premiere on March 23rd 2024.



David Oscar's plays as part of the Statisterie and audiences expect a powerful performance by the Ghanaian actor to bring Guiseppe Verdi’s conceptualization to reality.



This is a major opportunity for David Oscar to share his artistry with a wider audience and collaborate with a respected European theatre company.

Shakespearean plays are known for their complex characters and demanding language, and David Oscar's casting is a proof of his exceptional skills.



News of David Oscar's casting has been met with excitement in Ghana's artistic community.



It is a significant moment for Ghanaian theatre and underscores the country's growing presence in the international theatre scene.



Theatre enthusiasts in Ghana and beyond eagerly await updates on the production and hoping to catch a glimpse of David Oscar's performance on the Mainz State Theater stage.