0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian artistes not obliged to collaborate if they don't feel like it - Bullgod explains

Bulldog Akufo Addo22 Artiste manager, Bullgod

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager, Bullgod has posited that Ghanaian artistes are not obligated to respond to messages directly sent to them adding that one can also reject a collaboration when they feel the music isn't good.

He has urged artistes who wish to work with others to make their requests official.

According to him, major collaborations were birth out of love.

"This subject is very delicate and this is what I'll say, nobody owes anybody anything. Whether it's a response or a collaboration, we must understand that nothing is permanent," he said.

Bullgod made this submission on United Showbiz on the back of Samini's claim that Sarkodie intentionally ignored his request for a feature years after blessing the rapper with a verse on his 2014 hit song, 'Love Rock'.

On account of Bullgod, a section of the public and artistes are "unnecessarily being unfair to Sarkodie ".

He added: "With the issues of blue ticks, sometimes I forget to reply even after opening the message after two weeks. I don't know why some people will take these things to heart so I think we are unnecessarily being unfair to Sarkodie.

"When you want to work with an artiste, you write to them and tell them details of the job," Bullgod added.

OPD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson