Ghanaian artistes not obliged to collaborate if they don't feel like it - Bullgod explains

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Artiste manager, Bullgod has posited that Ghanaian artistes are not obligated to respond to messages directly sent to them adding that one can also reject a collaboration when they feel the music isn't good.

He has urged artistes who wish to work with others to make their requests official.



According to him, major collaborations were birth out of love.



"This subject is very delicate and this is what I'll say, nobody owes anybody anything. Whether it's a response or a collaboration, we must understand that nothing is permanent," he said.



Bullgod made this submission on United Showbiz on the back of Samini's claim that Sarkodie intentionally ignored his request for a feature years after blessing the rapper with a verse on his 2014 hit song, 'Love Rock'.

On account of Bullgod, a section of the public and artistes are "unnecessarily being unfair to Sarkodie ".



He added: "With the issues of blue ticks, sometimes I forget to reply even after opening the message after two weeks. I don't know why some people will take these things to heart so I think we are unnecessarily being unfair to Sarkodie.



"When you want to work with an artiste, you write to them and tell them details of the job," Bullgod added.



