Ghanaian author Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah listed among BBC 100 Women 2022

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah Fdd.jpeg Ghanaian author, Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian author and feminist, Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah has made it to the list of BBC 100 Women for the year 2022.

The author of the book, 'The Sex Lives of African Women' on December 5 took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude and honour to be named among the 100 inspiring and influential women across the globe.

This year's list included Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, Nigeria's Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, singer Billie Eilish and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among other inspiring women.

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah the only Ghanaian to have made it on the list had this to say: "Grateful to be included on BBC 100 Women 2022. Thanks to all those who continue to support my work, especially the day ones who remember me from the blogspot days."

The Ghanaian author is also the co-founder of Adventures from the Bedrooms of African Women - a website, podcast and festival that creates content to recount the experiences of African women around sex, sexualities, and pleasure.

