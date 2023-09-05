Ghanaian bodybuilder Mary Got Fit stuns in new birthday photos

Ghanaian Bodybuilder, Mary Got Fit

Ghanaian female fitness coach and bodybuilder, Mary Nyarko Omarley, popularly known as Mary Got Fit, has set social media ablaze with her recent birthday photos.

The International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation Figure Pro winner celebrated her thirtieth birthday on August 30, 2023, and her striking birthday ensembles turned heads.



Mary Got Fit exuded confidence and style as she posed in a captivating black dress, accentuating her cleavage and flaunting her toned thighs.



Complementing her bold look, she showed off her flawless makeup and a stunning blond African braids hairstyle.



Her birthday photos received a flurry of comments from social media users, showering her with admiration and compliments.



Many praised her for embodying feminine strength and beauty, with some describing her as a goddess and a beauty.



"That might be the hottest thing I’ve ever seen." one user said.

"Like a whole goddess among mortals. Go, head girl!!!" remarked another.



"She's beautiful. I don't see the problem. You're too grown to be bullying ppl..... She seems unbothered by your negative comments." said another.



The bodybuilder has faced bullying due to her perfectly toned body, with many claiming she may not be able to secure a partner due to her muscles.



However, with the release of her photos, Mary Got Fit expressed her satisfaction with her journey and growth in pursuing her passion for fitness and bodybuilding.



