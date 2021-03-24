Ghanaian female artistes should bond – Akiyana

Dancehall artiste, Akiyana

Dancehall sensation Akiyana, known in real life as Angela Akiyana Kweku, has entreated her fellow female musicians to bond and collaborate with each other rather than competing and bickering against each other, in order to become a force to reckon with in the music landscape.

The voluptuous contemporary Afro-Dancehall diva said this in an interview with Cookie Tee on New Day on TV3 Tuesday, March 23.



The ‘Nobody Bad’ hitmaker said, “I feel like women in general, sometimes some people have certain attitudes that are not good for business, but the thing is, we do different genres, we can be friends if you give me your lyrics I might not sing it the way you sing it, if I give you mine, you might not sing it the way I sing it so I don’t see it as we are even competing with each other”.



“I have a different vibe, I like everybody, you understand but sometimes you see people and you’re trying to be nice to them and they are like: but you too, who is this? So that thing alone will put me off and I would even feel shy getting closer to you because I feel like when I get close to you, you would shy me, so that too put me in a place that I cannot open up”.



The ‘Phone’ Dancehall star pointed out that she has been in the music industry for about nine years under the umbrella of the erstwhile Shatta Movement Family, which was headed by the late Vybrant Faya before she signed on to Zylofon Music.

Akiyana is an Ivorian-born Ghanaian songstress, who is a product of Aburi Girls Senior High School, and a graduate of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in China, with a degree in International Economics and Trade.



The sophisticated diva has a new single out called ‘Nobody Bad’, which features the Afro-Pop crooner Kelvynbwoy and it is already gaining traction across all music and social media platforms because of its video quality and sassy appeal.



She entreated all her fans to follow her on all social media platforms and to patronize her avant-garde art on all music streaming sites.