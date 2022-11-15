0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian gospel musicians doing well but the lifestyle must reflect in the singing - Dr. Precious Owoo

Woo4.png Gospel musician, Dr. Precious Ewoo

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gospel musician Dr. Precious Ewoo has admonished Ghanaian gospel musicians to allow their character and personal life to reflect in the songs they do.

The practising nurse and adjunct lecturer at Johns Hopkins University indicated that gospel musicians must live an exemplary life and not go wayward.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said gospel music in Ghana is not bad, and musicians are doing what they think is the best.

"I think Ghana is a country that appreciates music. All kinds of music genres are appreciated. The gospel music is up there. There are so many gospel musicians who are doing well. The new ones coming are also doing well.

I think it’s good but let life reflect the singing they do. The controversies are one too many,” she told host Kwabena Agyapong.

She also asked musicians to pray without ceasing and ask the spirit of God to lead them, so their music would make an impact in their own lives and that of the people who consume their songs.

You can as well watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho here

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why