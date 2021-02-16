Ghanaian jollof is the only authentic kind - Jon Benjamin

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has described Ghana’s popular Jollof meal as the only authentic kind there is.

Over the years, Ghanaians and Nigerians have taken several opportunities to argue and compete on which amongst the two countries prepares the meal better.



A Twitter account, @GhanaiansU wading into the Ghana versus Nigeria Jollof debate shared that authentic Ghanaian Jollof can only be made at home in the UK and not at Nigerian restaurants.



Mr Jon Benjamin who was tagged in the post however pointed out that there was no need for the post to refer to authentic Jollof as Ghanaian since Ghanaian Jollof is the only authentic one there is.



“I’m not sure you need to write Ghanaian Jollof, since that’s the only authentic kind, or at least the only kind worth mentioning. Otherwise, you’re inadvertently comparing Premier League Jollof with League Two Jollof,” Jon Benjamin wrote

Jollof is a rice dish usually made with rice, tomatoes, tomato paste, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, salt, and spices.



