Music

Ghanaian music producer Kayso drops new single

Ghanaian music producer Kayso has dropped a new single "Take It” with its visuals. The Ground Up Chale music producer is not new to the music scene as he has produced many hit songs.

In the song, Kayso expresses his love and feelings for a lady who is playing hard to get.



KaySo is one of the fastest rising talents of his generation. The vibrant Ghanaian singer and producer born Sony Kwame Owusu also known as KaySo is an Electronic, House, and Afrobeats producer/recording artist hailing from Tema, Ghana.

Below is Kayso’s new single “Take It”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.