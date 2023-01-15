Ghanaian politicians are not serious – Musician

Boy Octave

Ghanaian politicians, according to Boy Octave, a Ghanaian beatmaker and musician, are a bunch of jokes.

Ghanaian politicians, in his opinion, are not serious and have no regard for the people.



He claimed that Ghanaian politics are not worth sacrificing for.



He noted that Politics in Ghana is a different thing. I can boldly state that both the NDC and NPP are not serious. When you compare Ghana to other countries, you will realize that we are not serious.

He gave the remarks when he was asked if he would compose a song for any political party.



According to him, no matter the money involved, he would never compose a song for any political party.