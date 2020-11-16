Ghanaian prophets are too busy causing abortions to hear God’s voice – Kwasi Ernest alleges

Artiste manager and CEO of Excel Media, who is a regular guest of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Kwasi Ernest, says the lifestyle of some prophets in Ghana does not allow God to speak to them, let alone reveal anything to them.

Kwasi Ernest was making a contribution to the issue of election prophesies on the programme with Ola Michael.



According to him, unlike in the days of Biblical prophets, whose prophesies came to pass because their lifestyles allowed God to work with them, same cannot be said of prophets of today.



Citing Isaiah 7:14, which prophesied the birth of Christ to make his point, he noted that if that prophesy was made in today’s dispensation no one would have believed it even though it came to pass at the time it was made.



Kwasi Ernest also quoted Mathew 7:15 which cautions against false prophets to buttress his point that indeed there are false prophets in the system.



He said the prophets of old were dedicated to the word, genuinely worshipped and revered God which is why He was close to them making it easier to reveal himself to them.



The renowned artiste manager said the kind of lifestyle prophets in Ghana display, does not allow even a common angel to speak to them let alone God himself.

He said most of the so-called prophets are drunkards, adulterers, lovers of money and flashy cars. He claimed that this lifestyle has taken over their spiritual eye so when God really wants to speak to them, they won’t hear Him.



He further accused them of causing abortions after impregnating young girls and said because of these things and many other sins that had clouded them, it makes it impossible for God to reveal anything to them.



Kwasi Ernest concluded his submission by saying that all the prophets who prophesied the American elections are fake.



Watch Kwasi Ernest make his submission below:



