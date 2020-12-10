Ghanaians aren’t violent so let’s continue to maintain the peace – Adina to politicians

Musician Adina Thembi Ndamse

Award-winning vocalist, Adina Thembi Ndamse better known as Adina has advised Ghanaians especially the youth to continue to maintain the peace we enjoy as a country.

“As for me I always have this to say that the peace that we have and the peace that other citizens from different countries come to Ghana to enjoy let’s maintain it. That’s one thing Ghanaians are known to be peace-loving people,” she said on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Advising the youth ahead of the declaration of the results for the December 7 Presidential elections, Adina cautioned against invitation to engage in violence on behalf of politicians.



She told Amansan Krakye on Kastle Drive that “I know that we’re not violent people so let’s maintain it. One good advice to most of the youth is that most of the politicians, politics is a business venture for them. They are also looking out for their interest and they are actually all friends.

Adina added: “So don’t fight on their behalf thinking that they mean what they actually say or do. So please don’t pay attention to any invitation to chaos or anything that can lead to your arrest and conviction.



Adina advised Ghanaians to always jealously guard the peace we have as a nation because development can only take place in a peaceful environment.



“Just think about Ghana’s peace and how it’s important for you and I so that your work will continue to progress so let’s all maintain the peace.”