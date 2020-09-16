Gifty Anti shares beautiful photo of her all grown up 5-year-old daughter

Click for Market Deals →
Oheneyere Gifty Anti has always seized the opportunity to tell how grateful she feels to be given the fruit of the womb.
Occasionally she also likes to show off her beautiful daughter named Animuonyam.
In a recent post cited by GhanaWeb, the award-winning female personality has given Ghanaians the opportunity to catch a glimpse of how good and beautiful her five-year-old daughter has grown.
Comparing a picture of Animuonyam’s 3rd birthday shared by her mother in 2017 and the current picture of her, one cannot help but admire the striking characteristics of beauty shared between little Animuonyam and the always young looking Gifty Anti.
See below the 2017 picture of Anuonyam shared by her mother as well as their current picture and appreciate the transformation
View this post on Instagram
At 9:15am, on 11th August 2017, She was taken out of my womb by Dr Padi Ayertey at Resolve Hospital! Yep, she came out with swag, with her head refusing to come out ???????????????. Now that I think about it, her Father was sitting where her head was ???????? Just saying!! Nyame Ay3 bi paaaaa. May Everyone, who is waiting to ‘birth’, receive her miracle and Testimony in Jesus Name. Photos by @kobbiblaq. T-shirt by @naaksbeautystudio
View this post on Instagram
At 9:15am, on 11th August 2017, She was taken out of my womb by Dr Padi Ayertey at Resolve Hospital! Yep, she came out with swag, with her head refusing to come out ???????????????. Now that I think about it, her Father was sitting where her head was ???????? Just saying!! Nyame Ay3 bi paaaaa. May Everyone, who is waiting to ‘birth’, receive her miracle and Testimony in Jesus Name. Photos by @kobbiblaq. T-shirt by @naaksbeautystudio
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Gifty Anti and British MP Diane Abbott to speak to Ghana Diaspora women in London
- Ashantis know how to celebrate their king - Gifty Anti
- And so what? - Gifty Anti throws tantrums publicly
- Gifty Anti, Doreen Avio, others take up roles to mentor women
- Gifty Anti, husband display dance moves during Selina Boateng’s ministration
- Read all related articles