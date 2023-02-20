Glenn Zime wins Supreme African Male Model of the Year at SDTA Awards

Glenn Zime [L] receiving his award

Source: SDTA Awards

Creme de la creme guests, nominees, and honorees were in attendance for the 2nd edition of the SDTA Awards which saw Gabonese, Ghana-based model, and actor, Glenn Zime win the Supreme African Male Model of the Year award, a category that had nationals of other countries as nominees.

Glenn’s award was presented to him by the Vice Chairman of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi.



Glenn Zime is a Gabonese, Ghana-based, multiple award-winning international model, who has a master’s degree in Finance and Human Resource.



Due to his quest for knowledge and love for the fashion and film industry to perfect his craft, he proceeded to study modeling and acting at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. After his graduation, he got signed by Supreme Dynamic Agency.



Glenn is also a TV Reality show star from the Date Rush show. He is also a talented fashion designer, a photographer, and the commissioner of police at the Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA) police force.



Glenn has featured in some movies, TV series; TV commercials, and ad campaigns for different brands and has had stints partaking in fashion shows in Ghana and abroad.

Some of his most recent and previous awards and achievements are:



- GMIA Positive Role Model of the Year 2018



- kntfs Model of the Year 2019



- GMIA Best Male Model of the Year 2019



- Face of Ghana Youth Awards Male Model of the Year 2021

- SDTA Awards, Supreme African Male Model of the Year 2022, and many more.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, Glenn told pressmen: “It is a great honor for me to receive this special award as an acknowledgment of the accomplishments I have made so far. I would sincerely like to thank everyone that massively voted for me and the jury also for finding me worthy. I would like to also thank the SDTA Awards organizers and all of you, who believe in me and joined me on this unforgettable journey. I, therefore, express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this goal! I hope to continue doing my best in the future, thank you very much!”



Chairperson of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi has applauded the award-winning model on his win as the “Supreme African Male Model of the Year”.



She said, “Glenn is supremely talented and creative, yet humble and puts his best foot forward always.



He has a huge passion for acting and modeling and loves to be in front of the camera. He is punctual and always brings his energy, A-Game, and passion for modeling and acting to every project he is on in Ghana especially. He is one of the models making the industry thrive. We are all so impressed by his consistency, dedication, hard work, resilience sterling efforts, and contribution to the modeling industry. So it’s a deserving win for him, congratulations to him.”