Gloria Sarfo shares photos to confirm she is married

Gloria Sarfo Marries .jpeg Gloria Sarfo is receiving congratulatory comments on social media after her recent pictures

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Gloria Sarfo has cryptically announced that she’s married. Her announcement which was made on April 1, 2023, has generated some buzz in her comment section.

Whereas some netizens have casted doubt about the truth in her announcement, some have congratulated her. Since today Saturday 1st April happens to be a day for pranks and jokes many are finding it difficult to accept. Also, others feel it could be one of those social media pranks to get attention.

Gloria Sarfo in her post shared on Instagram was not direct but rather decided to go cryptic. One has to decode the post and connect the dots to make the assumption of whether she is married or not.

In her post accompanied with pictures, she wrote … “In His TIME… He makes all things GOLD AND DIAMONDS..HAPPY NEW MONTH World”

