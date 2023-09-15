'Glory after death' - Reactions as Mohbad tops Apple Music chart, overtakes Burna Boy

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

Shortly after Nigerian singer, Mohbad's demise, his song "Peace" is presently sitting at the peak of Apple Music's Top 100 chart.

The fact that Mohbad died recently and the cause of his death is still unknown, has aggravated his supporters to take some actions including the massive streaming of his music.



One of his singles, "Peace," is presently at the top of Apple Music's Top 100.



The next song, "Ask About Me," has overtaken Burna Boy's "City Boys" at number three on the chart.



His other song, "Feel Good" also peaked at number four on the streaming platform, illustrating the steadfast commitment of his supporters.



However, fans are concerned that despite their fervent support, the funds won't be presented to his wife and their five-month-old child.

Many have also bemoaned how the singer wasn't recognized and appreciated while he was still alive.



Read some reactions below:



godspower_omoveh said: “He wasn’t in any record label so please, His family should find out who control his bank account that is connected to these payment platforms. The boy is making huge money at d£ath. So that someone else won’t take it because the parents ain’t too educated on these things”



tkinzystar penned: “May we not only be celebrated in our death. Just look at this!!!!”



shutter__bg7 wrote: “Not happy man, this never happened when my bro was alive.”

obaksolo opined: “Glory after Death. Make dem hand over him Catalog to his Wife abeg”



ladyque_1 penned: “I hope the his son and wife benefit from the proceeds”



psiykehimself_ stated: “Real ones been listening before he died”



GA