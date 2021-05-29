God will deliver Nana Agradaa if she has not truly repented - Gospel minister

Source: Skbeatz Records

Gospel minister, Alfred Owusu Sekyere has shared his opinion on the recent ongoing trend on Nana Agradaa's conversion to Christianity.

In his opinion, he believes that if Nana Agradaa's repentance is very genuine and sincerely true, then she has been delivered.



He also said if she has not yet repented, then he trusts that God will surely touch her and deliver her.



He made his assertion in an Up-close interview with blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records on his 'Exclusive Interview' show on YouTube.