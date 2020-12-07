God will see Ghana through – Shegun Arinze

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: 3 News
Nollywood actor Shegun Arinze has stated that God will see Ghana through the 2020 elections peacefully.
The actor in an interview with Accra based Onua FM said, "I wish Ghanaians well as they go the polls on Monday."
"I’m praying that it goes well and orderly. No violence.”
He further added that "I know God will see Ghana through as they go through the elections.”
Polls have begun in Ghana and many registered voters have queued up at the polling stations to cast their ballots.
More than 17 million Ghanaians are expected to cast their votes in the 2020 general elections.
Source: 3 News
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Report officers who misconduct themselves at polling centres – Regional Police Command
- Minority parties in Ghana are harmless – Peace Council on the snub
- 2020 Elections: Voters already forming queues with stones, motorbikes, other items
- Campaign Team of Fomena MP attacked
- 2020 elections: I’ll accept defeat and congratulate Mahama if I lose – Akufo-Addo assures
- Read all related articles