Good Samaritan returns Ras Kuuku's VGMA plaque after finding it in the ghetto

Ras Kuuku's VGMA plaque has been found after it reportedly went missing.

The news of the missing plaque left twitter trolls ridiculing Ras Kuuku for always carrying the award around wherever he goes.



Pulse.com.gh reached out to Ras Kuuku about the missing plaque but he wasn't too sure about the whereabouts of the plaque, saying that he was on set and he believes the award should be with his manager.



However, a good samaritan who also heard about the missing plaque found it and sent it to Hitz FM.



According to him, he found the award in the ghetto.

Watch the video below for the moment as the Good Samaritan returned the award:





So this okada man brought Ras Kuuku’s lost award.



Nsem wc Ghana ???????????? pic.twitter.com/4cJr8DI1TJ — Isaac Lance Anning (@wifiwrld) September 10, 2020

