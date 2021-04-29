Gov’t is equipping NAFTI to make it more efficient – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says in order to produce the right talents the government is retooling the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

He said this will enable it to provide the needed training for players in the industry in the country.



“I am aware that the Ghanaian film industry has many fine, talented players along the value chain and government will continue to initiate policies and programs to help make the Ghanaian film sector competitive and viable.

“The National Film Authority will lead the charge in introducing business development modules into film making, production and distribution in order to help create a vibrant market for local film production,” President Akufo-Addo said while addressing the first in the series of the Presidential film pitch at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the National Film Authority (NFA), today the 28th of April 2021 under the theme:” Strengthening the Ghana film Ecosystem”.



“Take for instance the American film industry, better known as Hollywood, which supports some twenty-two million jobs and a staggering wage bill of one hundred and thirty-seven billion United States dollars ($137,000,000,000.00). In neighbouring Nigeria, Nollywood is said to contribute some six hundred million United States dollars ($600,000,000.00) to the country gross domestic product and create some on million jobs” the President added.