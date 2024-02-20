Government is building National Cathedral but can't build one amphitheatre for creatives? - Nana Poku Ashis fumes

Nana Poku Ashis is an artiste manager and entertainment pundit

Nana Poku Ashis, an entertainment pundit and artiste manager, has expressed his frustration with the government's failure to deliver on its promises to the creative arts industry in Ghana.

Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show on February 20, Ashis accused the government of making empty promises to the industry, stressing that it has failed to implement any of the policies or projects that would have benefited creatives.



He said that the government has been taking the industry for granted and using it for their political campaigns.



He further cited the government's continued interest in the construction of the National Cathedral while it has yet to build even one amphitheatre for the industry, despite the industry's huge potential and contribution to the economy and society.



“Look at all the promises this present government has made; they are still promising more. What is the use of all that if promises cannot be implemented and then you come knocking on my door again for me to go and do that work for you again? Are we fools to be doing the same thing over and over again?”



“They wanted to build a cathedral, and they are still on course to build it. How can they not build one amphitheatre for us? Just one somewhere? Why is it such a big deal? Nobody cares about us,” he said.



Meanwhile, Nana Poku Ashis has said the creative arts industry lacks a united front. According to him, some creatives have been selfish. He added that some figures have been compromised.

Citing the ongoing legal battle between the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Chairman and Co-founder of Ghana Music Alliance, Mark Darlington Osae, which he said lacked "solidarity" from creatives, Nana Poku Ashis called for the industry to unite and demand their rights and interests, instead of being satisfied with the status quo.



“We have a pending case in court with the FDA, yet there is little solidarity among creatives, but this is something that puts food on our tables.



“If we all stand and say that enough is enough, if you people are not ready to do one particular thing that creatives can call an agenda and push to them for it to be done then we are also as useless as them,” he said.



