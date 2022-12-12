Gyakie, Darkovibes, Efya, Asaaka Boys & others thrill fans despite Wizkid’s absence

Gyakie

Gyakie, Darkovibes, Efya, Asaaka Boys and other Ghanaian musicians thrilled fans at the just-ended Wizkid Live Concert on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The concert came off with amazing performances despite the absence of the headliner, Wizkid.



The Nigerian singer, who was supposed to perform last night, had about 5,000 people waiting for him, but he failed to show up.



Fans waited for long hours just to see Wizkid perform. The Grammy Award winner, real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, was nowhere to be found as of 3 a.m.



One could see the disappointment on the faces of patrons characterised by feelings of sadness, loss, anger and frustration as the man of the moment did not show up to perform.

YawTog, Asakaa Boys, Gyakie, Darkovibes, were heroes on the night as they gave patrons a run for their money with their electrifying performances in the midst of the painful wait.



The MC for the night, Kojo Manuel did his best to keep the fans entertained. Wizkid’s official Disc Jockey, ‘DJ Tunez’, also took over the stage with some live band tunes, expectations were high and the mood was energized as many thought the ‘Essence’ hitmaker was next.



According to reports, Wizkid failed to perform because the organizers of the show failed to fill the stadium to the brim.