Gyakie featured on BBC after her Spotify billboard appearance

Ghanaian music sensation Jackie Acheampong popularly known as Gyakie has been featured on BBC World Service’s Focus on Africa.

The 21-year-old appeared on the British national TV station after she was displayed on a billboard at Times Square under the Spotify Equal initiative.



Gyakie has become the first African female artiste to partner with Spotify on their Equal initiative.



The program is designed to promote gender equity and support female creative in music across the world.

The interview which was shown on BBC’s Focus on Africa was held in Accra with BBC’s Ghana correspondent, Thomas Naadi.



