‘Gye Nyame’ - Funny Face 'reunites' with Adebayor after public outcry for help

Emmanuel Adebayor and Funny Face

Things seem to be going well for Ghanaian comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, aka Funny Face, as the troubled actor has shared a picture of himself with popular Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor.

The duo, who were once close friends, reportedly fell apart after Funny Face, in the midst of his troubles in 2019, lambasted Adebayor as well as other notable individuals in his life and accused them of sabotaging his career and marriage.



A few years on, Funny Face is back and has been attempting to make amends by apologising to the individuals he offended.



In January, Ghanaian footballer and former striker for the Black Stars met up with Funny Face and appealed for funds to help support the actor.



Taking to his Facebook page on January 31, Funny face shared a photo of himself with Adebayor with the caption; “ GYE NYAME “ (Give it to God) signifying a reconciliation between the two.



The picture was met with positive reactions from fans and well-wishers who celebrated the reconciliation, hoping for a rekindled friendship between the two celebrities.

