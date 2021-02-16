Habiba Sinare wins as 'Best Actress of the Year'

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist, Miss Habiba Sinare has been adjudged as the ‘Best Actress of the Year 2020’ in two different award schemes for her own produced movie, titled ‘18’.

The award schemes which are; Emerging Movie Awards Ghana 2020 and Tertiary Entertainment Award 2020 both declared the actress winner of the same category.



The CEO and founder of MAMA MARIAM Foundation, Miss Sinare also won the Ghana Movie Award 2020 as ‘Best Performance’ in a leading role.



The gorgeous talented actress is acknowledged for her hard work and consistency in the movie industry.



She was also honored at the Ghana Innovation Award 2020 - Humanitarian Award.



"Last year was a great year aside from the global pandemic stepping in, I am grateful for all these awards. I appreciate the organizers for appreciating my hard work and also giving me a space to highlight my works. I was given a citation of Honor from Ghana Media Students Award 2020,” she stated.

About Habiba



Habiba was the first to feature in the movie as the lead character in a movie titled “18” which has given her great recognition and won her some great awards.



Gaining experience in the movie industry, Habiba built her own production house 'Yaseen films', which is named after her only son.



She also started producing her own movies in 2019.



Aside from acting and producing movies, Habiba owns a makeup brand and a skincare line (ERANISS BY HABIBA & ERANISS SKIN respectively). The name Eraniss is her surname “SINARE” turned upside down with an additional “S”.

