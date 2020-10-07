Had I not been a gospel artiste, I would have endorsed alcoholic beverages – Patience Nyarko

Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko has disclosed that her position as a gospel musician bars her from endorsing alcoholic beverages.

She, however, told show host Nana Kwame Gyan on Accra 100.5FM’s weekend entertainment show, Entertainment Capital on Saturday, October 3, 2020 that she does not drink alcohol.



“I can't endorse alcoholic beverages,” adding that: “If I were a secular artiste, I would endorse alcoholic beverages.”



Explaining her stance, the ‘Obi Nyane Me’ singer said that the celebrity endorsements are business ventures for the beneficiaries.



“Many people were complaining about the FDA law that bans celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages but you see, the endorsements bring money,” she further stated.



In January 2020, Afropop singer Wendy Shay lost a deal with an alcoholic beverage company because the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) placed a ban on the endorsement of alcoholic beverages by celebrities. This sparked the outrage of other celebrities, calling for an amendment of the law.

"I just lost a deal worth 1000s‘ of dollars with this foreign alcohol company..I didn’t know in GH, clebrities can’t advertise for alcoholic beverages according to FDA



Like Seriously?!



Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth



Gh celebs wake up !!FDA Lift dat ban!!," she lamented earlier this year.



Just recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records, Bullet threatened to move his record label to Nigeria because Ghana’s Gaming Commission prevents celebrities from endorsing betting companies.

"In a year or two, there will be no record labels in Gh due to stringent/ heart-wrenching laws made by people occupying higher positions to collapse the creative arts/



1st it was FDA, and now Gaming commission,I am moving Rufftown to Nigeria , if the gov’t doesn’t change these laws," Bullet threatened on September 30.



Wendy Shay, who is signed on to Rufftown Records, has recently been engaged with Bet Planet, one of the betting companies in Ghana.