Hair stylist highlights significance of washing hair with warm water

Using warm water to wash the hair opens the pores to rid the hair of dirt

Josephine Jackson, a cosmetologist and hair stylist has disclosed why it is important for the hair to be washed with warm water always.

According to her, hair care is dependent on the type of hair. She asserts the different types of hair have different products on the market for them.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “Each strand of hair under the microscopic view appears the way a roofing sheet is lined up so, when washing your hair, you need warm water to open up that roof (pores) so all the impurities can come out.”



She revealed that the mistake most hairdressers make is to always use normal or cold water to shampoo which is the wrong way of washing hair.



“The pores need to open to rid the hair of dirt and after the dirt is out, and it is still opened, then the conditioner is used to give the hair all the nutrients it lost while the hair was being washed with the shampoo,” she explained.



She added that it is after all these that cold water is used to lock all the nutrients in the hair, hence cold water should only be used after using the conditioner.

Per her observation, Ghanaians have little regard for hairdressing professionals which shouldn’t be.



“Due to this, we don’t learn the ethics of the work well. These things are basic things that should be taught in various salons. We shouldn’t wait for it to be taught in beauty school because hairdressing goes beyond just knowing how to shampoo and style the hair,” she emphasized.



Josephine believes that a lot more goes into hairdressing “and it is high time Ghanaians embraced cosmetology so we can understand what it entails that way, it becomes easier to know the products, hair and treatment needed for each type of hair.”



