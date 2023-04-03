1
Hajia Bintu reveals how she acquired her new car

Mon, 3 Apr 2023

Renowned Ghanaian social media influencer, Noami Asiamah, popualrly known as Hajia Bintu, has shared valuable insights into her financial journey, detailing how she accumulated enough savings to purchase a car.

During an interview on the Delay Show, Hajia Bintu explained that she was able to save money from various social media influencing deals.

"I saved the money I earned from social media influencing, and whenever I received more deals, I put the extra money aside. One can accumulate enough savings from these deals to purchase a car," she stated.

Hajia Bintu further disclosed that she earns a substantial amount of money for instant ads on Snapchat.

"Whenever I post instant ads on Snapchat, I typically spend around 500 cedis, and I can post between five to ten ads per day. If you imagine how much that adds up to in a week or a month, it's a significant amount," she added.

In addition, Hajia Bintu revealed that she recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz.

"I presently own the Mercedes-Benz. I swapped my Jaguar for it," she revealed to Deloris Frinpong Manso.



