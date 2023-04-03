Hajia Bintu reveals how she acquired her new car

Social media influncer, Hajia Bintu

Renowned Ghanaian social media influencer, Noami Asiamah, popualrly known as Hajia Bintu, has shared valuable insights into her financial journey, detailing how she accumulated enough savings to purchase a car.

During an interview on the Delay Show, Hajia Bintu explained that she was able to save money from various social media influencing deals.



"I saved the money I earned from social media influencing, and whenever I received more deals, I put the extra money aside. One can accumulate enough savings from these deals to purchase a car," she stated.



Hajia Bintu further disclosed that she earns a substantial amount of money for instant ads on Snapchat.



"Whenever I post instant ads on Snapchat, I typically spend around 500 cedis, and I can post between five to ten ads per day. If you imagine how much that adds up to in a week or a month, it's a significant amount," she added.



In addition, Hajia Bintu revealed that she recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz.



"I presently own the Mercedes-Benz. I swapped my Jaguar for it," she revealed to Deloris Frinpong Manso.





