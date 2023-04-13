4
Menu
Entertainment

Hajia Bintu trends after promoting products that charm men

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian TikTok influencer, Hajia Bintu has grown a huge following on social media enabling her to advertise for popular brands which come at a cost. On her account, she has been able to finance her lavish lifestyle with such deals.

Hajia Bintu on April 12 attracted backlash with others questioning the source of her wealth following a viral video that captured her promoting 'Kayamata' products, a substance mainly used by women to charm men and extort money from their sexual partners.

Testifying the goodness of the so-called powerful Kayamata product, she explained that any woman who purchases them will automatically be gifted large sums of money by any man she comes in contact with whether through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.

She added that male sponsors or as she puts it 'Papa No' who prove stubborn when asked for money will succumb to a woman who uses the said product.

Bintu listed them as: "Fuck & Stay, Attraction To Rich Men, Love & Pay, Love Me Alone, and Do As I Say."

Social media users including influencers and women have condemned the move by Hajia Bintu who they claim is leading many astray.

Kayamata are potions and herbs believed to have the tendency of nailing a man or woman down after a sexual encounter. Patronizers claim it has saved their relationships and helped them deal with partners who are stingy.

After the use of these products, one's victim is quick to 'do as their partner says'.

Check out some reactions below:

















OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false