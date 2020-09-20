Happy FM poached me for GH¢10K - Mikki Osei Berko

Radio and television personality, Mikki Osei Berko,

Celebrated radio and television personality, Mikki Osei Berko, has disclosed owners of Happy FM gave him GH¢10,000 as poaching fee to join their establishment in 2003.

Dada Boat, who was a hotcake during that period and has curved a niche for himself in the media space said, the money wasn't the motivating factor to leave Radio Gold stating he wanted a new challenge, thus to change the phase of the Ghanaian media.



"I would say it is poaching because I was given some money. It wasn't that much though," he said in a yet-to-be aired interview on TV XYZ on Sunday at 5pm.



"How much is 100 million?" he said in the old cedis and asked for the equivalent in the new currency. "GH¢10,000" Legends host Agyemang Prempeh answered. Mikki responded "I think that was how much I was given."



Additionally, the man famous for hit television series like ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Dada Boat’ said he agreed to ditch the Laterbiokorshie-based radio station with the promise that two of his close friends and former workmates will join the newly-established radio station.



"Kwame [Sefa Kayi] had left Radio Gold and there was a lot of issues. Fiifi Banson had also left. So I felt the people I had good relationship with had left. Then, when Happy FM was about starting he told me he'd bring Kwame and Fiifi on board. Before I agreed to work with Happy FM, there was a confirmation that Kwame is joining Happy FM," he recounted.



Mr Osei-Berko added that a managerial position promise cemented his move to the ninety-eight point nine dial radio station to begin a new journey in his journalism career.

"I was promised with the Programmes Director position, Kwame was to become the General Manager and Fiifi Banson, the Business Development Manager. That was the plan," he disclosed.



Mikki Osei Berko joined Happy FM from Radio Gold after his short stints with GBC Radio and Voice of Legon (now Radio Universe).



He later worked with Kessben FM, Adinkra and eventually rejoined Happy FM after owners of Global Media Alliance acquired the radio station.



The man behind the infamous Ewe-soaked-English-comic voice, Thy Will Be Done Korsivi Korsi of Konkonsa show as well worked with Adom FM as the late afternoon show host.



Legends airs exclusively on TV XYZ on Sundays at 5pm.

