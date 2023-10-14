Headless chicken! - Arnold Asamoah descends on critics of Kwasi Aboagye over feud with Shatta Wale

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment critic and pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has taken a swipe at industry players criticizing Kwasi Aboagye for claiming that Shatta Wale's £80,000 performance fee claim is false.

According to him, it is baffling how some personalities in the entertainment industry are quick to defend Shatta Wale but fail to reprimand the musician when he does the same to other individuals in the creative arts industry.



The entertainment pundit slammed Shatta Wale for unnecessarily attacking other people but gets livid when he is criticized by other players in the industry who have concerns about his claims and actions.



“THIS INDUSTRY… Sometimes, you sit and observe how things unfold in this industry and can’t help but smirk! See how many industry folks are running around on this app like headless chicken - huffing and puffing over Kwasi Aboagye’s commentary," he said.



“I don’t begrudge them; they are entitled to express their opinion, just as Kwasi did. What is befuddling is how these persons go mute when Shatta Wale does the same or worse. This malafaka can and does attack any and everybody as and when he wants, but when he is given a little, just a little dosage of his own medicine then these stooges would be all over the place, sulking like babies.



Get a grip, all you malafakas!” Arnold Asamoah wrote on his Facebook page in reaction to the Shatta-Wale - Kwasi Aboagye feud.

Background



Peace FM Entertainment Review show host, Kwasi Aboagye, labeled Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as false.



Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.



In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said:



“Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”

But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.



The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review that it is impossible for the organizers to pay him such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.



He said the organizers would not be able to afford such an amount after incurring visa expenses, first flight tickets, accommodation, and others for him and his team.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying.



"It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.

“The organizers cannot speak on it but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, Which promoter can give that amount?” he retorted.



In response, Shatta Wale launched a scathing attack on Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media, the entity that employs the radio presenter. Regardless of the attack, an unfazed Kwasi Aboagye maintained that the claim Shatta Wale was paid such an amount was false.



