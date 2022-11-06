Headline artiste Shatta Wale 'missing' at Hogbe Beach Rave

Shatta Wale fails to show up at Hogbe Beach Rave

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, announced to his die-hard fans and followers to prepare for an unforgettable performance in the Volta Region at this year's Hobgetsotso Festival but ended up disappointing attendees of the Hogbe Beach Rave.

According to reports, Shatta Wale failed to show up at the venue after fans waited hours just to see him mount the stage and entertain them with his hit songs including his latest 'Cash Out' from his 'Gift Of God' album.



The famous musician is yet to release a statement or explain why he stood his fans up after publicizing his participation in the musical event that has on board some popular musicians from the region - Chief One, Agbeshie, Jah Phinga, Gabanki and Sunshine Soldier.



According to some sources, organizers of the beach rave who billed Shatta Wale failed to settle the full payment but reacting to this, Onua TV/Onua FM and Ebony Condoms in a joint statement indicated that Shatta breached the contract although he was " billed to perform as headline artiste as a headline artiste".



"It is interesting to note that Shatta Wale had showed up at the venue of the concert in vehicles rented for him and his team by the organisers yet could not be found afterwards. All efforts by both managements to get him to come to the concert grounds to perform to the waiting crowd proved futile," parts of the statement read.



Meanwhile, this year's historic Hobgetsotso Za by the Awoamefia Togbi Sri III was graced by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II at the Hogbe Park, Anloga.





Joint Statement – Onua TV/Onua FM and Ebony Condoms Apologise for Shatta Wale No-Show at Hogbetsotso Festival Concert



The Managements of Onua Group and Ebony Condoms wish to express their regret and apologies to the thousands of people who thronged the Eli Beach Resort at Tegbi to be part of the Onua Festival Train Beach Rave concert at the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival for the inability of the headline artiste to perform as publicised for 5th November 2022.



Shatta Wale, who had been billed to perform as headline artiste and had agreed to do so, having signed a contract with the marketers of Ebony Condoms and subsequently appeared on Onua Maakye with Captain Smart to confirm his participation at the event was not available to perform.

In view of this, we wish to apologise to the audience and customers who travelled far and near to see him perform at the Eli Beach and to the millions who stayed up late to watch him on Onua TV.



Onua brands, Ebony Condoms and all other brands and sponsors associated with the Onua Hogbetsotso Beach Rave wish to thank all the other artists who honoured their obligations to show up and perform.



The brands connected with the Beach Rave will find ways to compensate the patrons who showed up at the event.



