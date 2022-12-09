0
Menu
Entertainment

Help your friends who are artistes - Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy YV.png Singer, Kelvyn Boy

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy has echoed the challenges artistes have to face in the music industry with calls for support from friends.

The 'Down Flat' hitmaker who has enjoyed a good year has described the industry as a tough territory to conquer adding that it is 'no joke'. For this reason, talents need all hands on deck, especially from their circle.

He has admonished friends of artistes to do their best and contribute to their success stories.

"This music thing ah no joke!! Support an artiste friend if you have one! Do the best you can #Billionaire," Kelvyn Boy tweeted.

The singer is currently promoting his latest single titled 'Billionaire' which was released in November.

Check out the post below





OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'