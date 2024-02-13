Here are some details about Dr. Grace Boadu’s funeral

A poster of the late Dr. Grace Boadu's funeral arrangement

The details about the final funeral rites of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu have emerged following a family meeting.

According to a poster shared by Mari.Gyata on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, the funeral will be held between February 8 and 10, 2024.



The laying in state and burial will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti region where all well-wishers are expected to convene to mourn the late Dr. Grace Boadu.



According to reports, the decision was made after the family met on Monday, February 12, 2023, to make arrangements towards the funeral of the late herbalist.



The funeral is in high anticipation by the public due to her popularity and influence in Ghana.



Dr. Grace Boadu is reported to have been 46 years old at the time of her death.

During the family meeting, some bloggers were allegedly assaulted which led to the destruction of one of their cars.



There has not been any response from Dr. Grace Boadu’s family concerning the circumstances leading to the assault on journalists.



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.

An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



SB/BB