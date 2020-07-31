Here's what Beyoncè told Shatta Wale first time they met

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Shatta Wale has opened up on what 'Queen Bey' told her at their first meeting.
The dancehall musician established that Beyonce told him how strong his vocals are, a compliment he has never recieved from any Ghanaian since he started music.
According to Shatta, standing in the same space as Beyoncè was a dream he never wanted to wake up from.
"Beyoncè told me she likes my vocals and my songs are one of a kind. The first day I met Beyoncè, I thought it was a dream for me.
I thought it wasn’t me standing there. I remember after speaking to her I had to call my father and I was screaming…” he stated in an interview with Onua FM.
Meanwhile, trending across all the social media platforms now is the Shatta-Beyoncé “Already” music video.
The video, in less than 7 hours after it’s release has reached a number of views of over half a million on all digital platforms.
A good number of celebrities have taken to their various social media platforms to congratulate him.
