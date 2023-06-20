0
Hilda Baci receives plaque from Guinness World Records

Tue, 20 Jun 2023

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, who is popularly known as Hilda Baci has officially received her plaque from Guinness World Records.

One can recall that the organization on Tuesday, June 13, announced Hilda Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after she cooked for 93 hours 11 minutes.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the currently most sought-after chef had a plaque presented to her by a young man.

Taking to her Twitter page, the excited chef wrote; "Our plaque is here"

Social media users have since flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read some comments here:

tyolajide: "Yes o, OUR plaque don show"

buenachiccaa: "Yes o! Na all of us get am. Congratulations baby!"

mister_ade5: "Congratulations"

thisismeeema: "It’s a wrap congrats Hilda"

Nsukka_okpa: "Hilda abeg check if them put Dammy own inside?"

OnyinyechiJen15: "Congratulations baby girl We're waiting for the unboxing"



